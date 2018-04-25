Join the Club: Code Name: Mama empowers women during motherhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS-Being a mom is hard work, but Code Name: Mama is helping women connect on a deeper level.

"Code Name: Mama was started by my sister Lauren and I and we wanted to do something that bridged the gap between stay at home moms and working moms,” said Carmen King, co-founder of Code Name: Mama.

Although the sisters don’t live in the same state, they work together to empower women during one of their most memorable times in life, motherhood.

"To know that I’m not alone when I’m going through issues with my little ones so it's really nice to see other moms experiencing the same thing and know I’m not alone," said Chelsea Solano, fellow mom.

While bonding with other moms is important, being able to bring their kids along to meet each other is important too.

"It’s a great chance for our kids to get together and socialize especially at the age they are now because they're not in school yet," said Lauren Cain.

Want to Join the Club? Code Name: Mama is even helping to connect moms from outside the DFW area.

"A couple of our most engaged moms are actually in Canada and so Instagram is awesome for that fact that it gets to connect people. So just hit follow and that's how you join," said King.