Home Depot Shooting Leads to Dallas Officer’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS--It had been a typical, business-as-usual day at the Home Depot near Highway 75 and Forest Lane Tuesday Afternoon. Then shots rang out--and a suspect started running.

"Whenever he was running this way, he saw the cops so he just ran back around, around the building," one witness told NewsFix.

cops searched the woods at the nearby Cottonwood Creek but they didn't find anyone. That scene seemed cold.

Attention turned to the victims: two Dallas cops and a loss prevention officer for Home Depot, all at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, all in bad shape.

Then, four-and-a-half hours later, the suspect turned up miles away in Oak Lawn. A high-speed police chase led to a dead end street on somebody's front lawn.

"All of a sudden you see about three or four helicopters with their spotlights on just kind of circling the neighborhood," Jordan Fernandez told NewsFix. "Then you see all these police cars coming. There must have been about a hundred police cars just kind of blocking the roads here."

Every officer wanting to be on the scene. Wanting to play a role in getting justice for their fallen officers.