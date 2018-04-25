FLOTUS refuses Trumps hands and gets her own wax statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C -- Another painful moment at an attempt to display some PDA courtesy of Melania and Donald Trump has the gossip machine churning at top speed.

It all took place as the president and FLOTUS welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, to the White House for the Trump Administration`s first state visit. Trump, who attempted to hold his wife's hand was, well, quietly, yet obviously refused by Melania who wasn't having any of it!

Eventually, the pinky-wiggling and hand maneuvering worked. But, if it wasn't for her stunning outfit and attention-grabbing white hat, "hand-gate" would have been the only thing that had people talking.

This isn't the first time Melania has avoided Trump's hand holding attempts. This past May, during a trip to Tel Aviv, Israel, she slapped his hand away and continued walking with no care in the world.

With all the hand holding problems that Trump and Melania are going through, it's something that won't be a problem for anyone who visits Madame Tussaud's in New York, where they just unveiled the "Give Melania a Voice" interactive wax statue.

There will be plenty of hand holding there. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who was at the unveiling, weighed in when asked about the touchy situation.

"As a spouse of fourteen years, I have my own awkward moments," Spicer said. "I think there is a genuine love and concern and that's whats most important."

The museum will be launching a Twitter account for the wax figure where fans and visitors will be able to write tweets on her behalf.

Any guesses as to what they'll be about?