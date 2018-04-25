Cathedral Guadalupe offers prayers for fallen Dallas police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Church bells at the Guadalupe Cathedral in downtown Dallas rang 27 times Wednesday night.

Each time to honor every year of fallen officer Rogelio Santander's life.

At the altar stood a photo of Officer Santander, surrounded by candles to represent the light he brought to the community he faithfully served.

"The bishop also wanted to show support of the Dallas Police Department and the greater community and felt that the best way to do that was to come together and offer some prayers for everyone," said Annette Gonzales Taylor, Director of Communications for the Catholic Diocese.

The church also called for prayers for Santander’s partner, Officer Crystal Almeida and Loss Prevention Officer Scott Painter, both left in critical condition after Tuesday’s senseless crime.