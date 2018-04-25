Art student displays “Cry Closet” for stressed out students during finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- If you've done the college experience then you know finals can be rough!

But Nemo Miller, an art student at the University of Utah is trying to cushion the final's week blow by creating an escape for students who might be feeling the finals week pressure.

It's called the "Cry Closet!"

so my school installed a cry closet in the library LMFAOOOOOOOOO what is higher education pic.twitter.com/6rGcJv9qjr — jacks (@aJackieLarsen) April 24, 2018

The art project went viral after someone posted a picture of it on Twitter which ended up getting hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets.

But you can't just go in there willy nilly! There are rules they have to follow.

For example, you gotta knock before barging in (you don't want to interrupt someone mid-cry), one person at a time for only ten minutes, and use #cryclosetuofu if posting on social media.

Some of the students are pretty on board with the idea:

#cryclosetuofu we need this in every public building.. — Pechmarie (@motherofnopes) April 25, 2018

I stayed 11 mins but feel so much better thank you to whoever built this. Can we add a box of tissues please? Xo #cryclosetuofu — 💌 𝓖𝓮𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓲 💌 (@GEMlMl) April 25, 2018

Others, not so much.

I dont need a closet to cry in, thats what my car is for #cryclosetuofu — Lost pigeon (@Pigeonpoooop) April 25, 2018

University Of Utah now has a specially built Cry Closet for Liberal Snowflakes.

Just one more feature, and it will be perfect!#cryclosetuofu pic.twitter.com/mblvIgCNJE — L.A. Conservative (@MarisaInCali) April 25, 2018

Of course, some are thinking of some not so PG related ideas!

Soon to be make out chamber pic.twitter.com/9sLFJ5R0Qx — Mayibongwe Pixie (@mkncube) April 25, 2018

I would have loved to hotbox the #cryclosetuofu when I was in college 😪 — flat white (@Jennykay5real) April 25, 2018

With student loans, exams, and having to start adulting, no wonder college kids need a good cry every once in a while!