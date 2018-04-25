A ‘Stormy’ night is headed towards Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stormy Daniels fifteen minutes of fame aren't over yet!

"We are really excited," the Regional Manager of Bucks Wild James Edwards said. "I mean she's a household name right now the place is going to be packed."

The 38-year-old porn star and exotic dancer will be hitting the poles, and no, we're not talking about the presidential pole, but the ones at Bucks Wild.

"She's doing two performances, one around 11 pm and one around 2 am. She'll be out in the main stage doing at least two shows signing autographs and probably signing t- shirts."

And of course, not everyone is excited about the adult super star coming to the Metroplex.

"We have had some negative comments," Edwards said. "Clearly there's political views out there that some people love her, some people don't like her."

There's no question, though this whole situation is good for Bucks Wild.

"We couldn't be happier to have her at the top of this whole spotlight situation over here at Bucks Wild Dallas," Edwards said.

So fellas, if you decide to go you might want to bring your umbrellas, because there's no question it's going to be a Stormy night!