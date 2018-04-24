Wild About Harry’s forced to vacate Knox St location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- There's no getting around it, things in Dallas are getting busier by the day. For small businesses like Wild About Harry's, this might actually be bad news.

"We want to be part of the walking traffic neighborhood," said owner Sydney Berglund. "But, that might be the reason we close...is because there's too much traffic."

When Sydney's dad started Wild About Harry's 22 years ago, no one had an issue.

He opened up and started serving delicious hot dogs and frozen custard. Things were great!

But now, they've been given a notice to vacate by May 15, and Sydney says it's all because of parking spots.

"I didn't know about the codes and that parking was a problem," she said.

Apparently, there was a long-standing city code that says a restaurant like Wild About Harry's needs to pay to have a certain number of parking spots.

But, now that it's just been brought to Sydney's attention, there aren't even enough spots left in the area to buy.

"It's sad to see my father's legacy be gone," Sydney said. "He worked really hard to make this street a good place to be, and I don't know if it's going to be that way much longer."

The Wild About Harry's location in Deep Ellum will still be open for business.