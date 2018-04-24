Neighborhood Credit Union gives $10k to loyal saver in Midlothian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAXAHACHIE -- It's time for some money, honey!

"We are announcing our first quarter for 2018's Prize Savings winner," the Vice President of Business Development for Neighborhood Credit Union in Waxahachie, Francis Santana said.

The non-profit credit union gives away hefty rewards throughout the year to their loyal members who practice good saving habits.

"We do it as a way to motivate our members to save," Santana said. "It's also a way to thank them for being loyal Neighborhood Credit Union members and saving with us."

This time, Midlothian's Samuel Vega Cotto was the lucky winner!

"He knows that he's won something because we've let him know that much but he has no idea what he's won," Santana explained before the big surprise.

He had no idea alright! When the caravan presented him with the check, he was rendered speechless.

"I don't know what to say," Cotta said after the reveal, "This is good."

That's probably how we'd react too if we were handed a $10,000 check!

Congratulations Samuel!