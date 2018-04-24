Morning Hope: How you can help Dallas Animal Services give pets a great future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center cares for about 3,200 animals each year. The agency provides a safe, compassionate, and healthy place for pups and more until they can find their forever home.

The shelter welcomes different animals -- for a variety of reasons -- that later can go through an easy adoption process. And YOU can even take it a step further by fostering.

"Fostering is huge. A lot of these animals just need an opportunity to either decompress or recover from an injury; it helps them get back up and get adopted to a great family. If you can foster, that is just as important, Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center's Ryan Rogers said. "If you can't adopt or foster a pet, then something as simple as going by and walking a dog can make a difference."

The shelter is looking for volunteers who can get the dogs out of their cage and get them moving around, giving them a little more playtime and exercise.

For more information about Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center, or to see the pets up for adoption, visit DallasCityHall.com or check out their Facebook page.