Majic Mic 🎤: Top Baseball-inspired movies that made millions

Basketball is one of my favorite sports, but it`s time for the Mavs to step out of the way and let the Rangers do their thing. America`s favorite pastime is taking over -- baseball. To help you get into the spirit of the season, here are some of the top earning baseball movies that you may have forgotten how much you enjoyed.

Three movies I loved but didn't quite make the top 10, Mr. 3000. The sports comedy starring the hilarious late Bernie Mac whose character returns to the league at 47-years-old to reach his 3,000 hits made $21.8 million.

The 2005 remake of the 70`s classic, The Bad News Bears about a washed up ex-professional player portrayed by Billy Bob Thornton and his untalented little league team grossed $32.8 million.

Keanu Reeves coaches some troubled youth including a young Michael B. Jordan to get out of debt in Hardball which made about $40 million.

The highest grossing baseball movies are Field of Dreams at number five with $64.3 million, The Rookie at four with $75.6 million.

Moneyball was an unexpected success starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill and nominated for six Oscars. It made $75.6 million 42 starring Chadwick Boseman as the great Jackie Robinson made $95 million.

A League Of Their Own made a whopping $107.5 million. Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie o`Donnell and Tom Hanks with one of the memorable lines in the movie: "There`s no crying in baseball!"