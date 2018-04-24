Fort Worth police searching for person of interest in assault leaving 13-year-old girl in critical condition

FORT WORTH – Investigators are searching for a suspect who assaulted a 13-year-old student of International Newcomer Academy while she was walking to her school bus on April 19. She’s still in critical condition at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

The assault happened near the bus stop of Calmont Drive and Laredo Drive in the Las Vegas Trail in Fort Worth.

Police released a photo and video of a person of interest during a new conference on Tuesday, believing he may have been in the immediate vicinity and seen or heard something during the incident. Officials are seeking to find him for an interview.

The person of interest is described as a white male, estimated to be 5’8″ to 5’10”, approximately 200 pounds. He has medium length dark hair and a thin beard/mustache, last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pullover sweatshirt, dark baseball cap worn backwards and a dark colored backpack.

The Fort Worth Police Department asks that anyone with any information on the person of interested call 817-392-4430, or if you wish to stay anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).