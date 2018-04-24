BREAKING: Two Dallas officers and civilian shot at Home Depot, officers in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dallas police confirm that two officers were shot at a Home Depot in Northeast Dallas.

It happened at the store near US 75 and Forest Lane.

Both officers are in critical condition.

Police also say a civilian was shot, but they don't know that person's condition.

Officers are searching for a gunman who ran from the store.

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

Officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on the way to the scene.

BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas. pic.twitter.com/inpxJQkncd — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 24, 2018

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings tweeted that he's praying for the officers and their families.

We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families. @DallasPD — Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) April 24, 2018