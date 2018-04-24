BREAKING: Two Dallas officers and civilian shot at Home Depot, officers in critical condition

Dallas police confirm that two officers were shot at a Home Depot in Northeast Dallas.
It happened at the store near US 75 and Forest Lane.
Both officers are in critical condition.
Police also say a civilian was shot, but they don't know that person's condition.
Officers are searching for a gunman who ran from the store.
Officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on the way to the scene.
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings tweeted that he's praying for the officers and their families.
32.907135 -96.764958