AT&T Stadium preps for NFL Draft in Arlington

ARLINGTON – Although Da Boyz won’t have the 1st 2nd or 3rd draft pick this year, there’s another way they’re winning this week.

That’s showing off the home turf, A.K.A., Jerry’s World, to millions of guests and familiar faces.

Yep that’s the NFL network setting up shot.

This is where some of the calls will be made come Thursday night.

And, let’s not forget about the huge stage rolled out for Roger Goodell and future players.

Hey, we all know sprucing up this stadium to it’s fullest potential is pretty easy for a billionaire like Mr. Jones!