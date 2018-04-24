Are the Kardashian’s taking over Washington D.C?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C -- Most of us know Kourtney Kardashian as the environmentally friendly, I only eat organic sister of the Kardashian Klan.

Well, this mama of three is taking over Washington D.C, just don't expect her to take a job at the Senate. The 39-year-old met face-to-face with Congress to discuss a topic near and dear to her heart... makeup!

"I think it would be nice if there were, you know, laws to regulate so that the people running these business and these companies can, you know, have some like standard of what to use," Kardashian said.

Kourtney has teamed up with "Environmental Working Group". An organization that uses research and education to "drive consumer choice and civic action" in an effort to help push laws regarding cosmetic and personal care.

Basically, the business mogul wants to make sure companies are putting out healthy products for users and the planet . Duh!

"The fact that we have to guess so much and, you know, even going into a store to buy anything like you shouldn't be like walking around aimlessly like is this okay?" Kardashian said. "Is this not okay? Everybody should have the right to you know healthy products and personal care."

Hey like 'em or not, it's safe to say this is one Kardashian stunt worth keeping up with!