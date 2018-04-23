Suspect fatally shot in Grand Prairie Ikea standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE - A shootout and standoff involving Grand Prairie PD and an armed man turned deadly Monday afternoon.

It happened off Mayfield and Robinson road near the Ikea parking lot.

Cops say they initially got a call that the suspect was asleep at the wheel of his black four door Caddillac.

Once officers arrived on the scene and approached the vehicle things got heated.

"After several attempts to get him to show his hands he produced a weapon the officer returned fire for fear of their lives," Chief Steve Dye said. "We were able to get our armored vehicle and swat team up there and confirm the suspect was deceased."

All the gunshot sounds outside prompted customers, inside Ikea to take cover.

Customers were ushered into the basement by employees until cops informed them that the coast was clear.