Southwest begins plane inspections after emergency maintenance issue kills passenger

DALLAS, TX -- Southwest is working to make sure its planes have smooth landings from now on. However, with improvements comes cancellations.

The airline has canceled about 40 flights a day for fan blade inspections. That may sound like a lot, but it's only one percent of the scheduled flights.

These inspections were accelerated after a woman was killed when a fan blade broke on southwest flight 1380 last Tuesday. Jennifer Riordan, 43, was partially sucked through a broken window as the plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

The flight was headed to Dallas from New York.

Since Friday, an FAA directive requires that many of the planes be inspected with an ultrasound to check out the fan blades within 20 days. The company says the current inspections have nothing to do with that.

Instead it is, "a result of a voluntary, accelerated engine fan blade inspection program," according to a statement from the company.

Either way... make sure you pay close attention to the status of your next flight with Southwest!