Is it too late now to say sorry? Shania Twain and Jay Feely receive backlash from fans

LONDON, UK -- After giving an interview to The Guardian, Shania Twain revealed that she would have voted for Trump in the 2016 election even though "he was offensive, he seemed honest."

Some of her fans were not happy and felt it necessary to flock to social media to react with one fan saying, "this is the worst day of my life."

Shania Twain came out as a Trump supporter how could my mother betray me like this.......... this is the worst day of my life — sam (@motherperrysa) April 22, 2018

The "What Made You Say That" singer clapped back with an apology on Twitter saying, "the question caught me off guard."

The social media troll fest continues. This time with ex-NFL player Jay Feely.

The former kicker took to Twitter Saturday night with a picture of his daughter, her date and himself with a clear message to the date, ending the tweet with the hashtag, "bad boys".

The gun in the picture is causing a lot of backlash, even though it was clearly intended to be a joke.

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

The joke, by the way, has been around for generations.

In a follow up tweet, Feely said that gun safety is very important to him, the gun was not loaded, and he didn't intend to be insensitive about the issue.

The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking.

I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

Maybe it's time everyone just take a step back from social media, and just chill.