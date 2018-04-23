Houston mom sets car on fire with kids in it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A frightening scare in south Houston on Sunday night.

Ana Segovia is charged with one count of aggravated assault on a family member after she tried to set her car on fire with her three children inside.

Witnesses approached the car and found the woman's three daughters ages 9, 11, and 13 inside. When they made contact with her she took her three kids out of the car and ran on foot.

Police would locate her going west.

She was taken to Harris County jail where a mental health officer came to evaluate her.

Luckily her kids were unharmed but police have not said who they're staying with at this time.