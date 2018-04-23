Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to baby boy

The Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Britain’s Prince William, has given birth to a son, the royal family announced Monday. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz (3.8 kilograms).

The duchess, the former Kate Middleton, gave birth at 11a.m. local time at St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The royal couple’s third child is fifth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and two siblings.

The newest addition to the royal family is a younger brother to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, and the Queen Elizabeth II’s sixth great-grandchild.

Prince George was born at the Lindo Wing in 2013, and Prince Charlotte in 2015. Their father William was also born at the same facility.

The duchess’ pregnancy was announced in September. At the time, she was said to be suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which involves nausea and vomiting more severe than the typical morning sickness many women suffer during early pregnancy. The duchess was affected by the same condition during her two previous pregnancies.

As her symptoms eased she returned to public engagements, making appearances alongside William, Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle.

The birth comes just weeks before the wedding of Harry and Markle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 19.

William and Kate will mark their own seventh wedding anniversary on April 29.

The news of a royal birth is traditionally announced on a gilded easel placed outside Buckingham Palace. Large crowds gathered outside in July 2013 to see the announcement of the arrival of William and Kate’s first child.

The couple announced his name, George Alexander Louis, and that of their daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, a couple of days after each was born.

Among bookmakers’ favored names for the couple’s third child are Arthur, Albert and Frederick.