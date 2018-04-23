CW33 mourns loss of longtime engineer Gene Peterson

DALLAS – The CW33 family here at KDAF-TV is mourning the loss of our longtime engineer, expert, mentor, and friend Gene Peterson. Gene was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed not only by his family, but also by all who worked with and loved him.

Known commonly as ‘Gene’ to most, Eugene Peterson was born in 1947 in Brighton, Colorado, the first son of Hobart and Lucille Peterson. As a child, he moved often with his family, who worked as farmers throughout the American midwest.

The Peterson family eventually settled in Altamont, Kansas, where Gene began high school and discovered an affinity for working with electronics. In addition to allowing him to discover a talent he would carry with him throughout his life, Gene’s talent for electrical work also afforded the family their first TV when he repaired a neighbor’s broken television set.

After graduating high school in 1965, Gene enlisted and served four years in the United States Navy.

After being honorably discharged, he turned his passion for electrical work into a career in television broadcasting in Corpus Christi. There, he met his wife, Rafaela. The two were married and eventually moved to Dallas, where he began a long career at KDAF.

Our station was privileged to have Gene’s talent, quiet presence, and dedication for nearly four decades. Technology Director K.C. Fox described the legacy he produced.

“With no exaggeration at all, he literally built and drew this place. From the brilliance of his mind and soul, he built this place. The very first studio down to the one you see now. The very first Technical Operations Center down to the one you see now, the very first Master Control down to the one you see now. Every inch, every rack, every cable.”

To honor Gene’s legacy, KDAF’s Master Control has been renamed ‘The Gene Peterson Hub’ and a red oak tree has been planted in the front of our building, near the transmitters.

Gene dedicated his life to our station. We continue to keep the Peterson family in our thoughts and prayers.

Read Gene’s obituary here.