Arlington attorney says Dallas should adopt an ordinance banning panhandling with animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- You might call this part three to a story we have been telling for months now.

Remember Sean Baugh?

He's the man who has been dressing up dogs and asking for money to take pictures with them.

Okay, Lamb of God is out of the picture (taken to a rescue in Austin) however, many around the community are still outraged by Baugh.

People have been posting picture after picture online of Baugh. Different dogs, same gig.

"It`s perfectly legal, right now." says Donald Feare. He is one of the lawyers who saved Lamb of God after she bit someone.

Feare says there is a bigger issue than Baugh. "Everywhere there is someone standing on a street corner panhandling, there is a dog tied to a rock. It`s just totally outrageous, the dog doesn`t have food or water or shelter, and it just has to sit there all day."

he thinks the City of Dallas, and other cities alike need to adopt an ordinance against people panhandling or soliciting with animals.

Technically Baugh isn`t panhandling, he`s offering a product.

Regardless, Feare says what these people are doing is inhumane.

"They never have a German Shepard, it`s always a smaller dog, cute little dog, dog needs help, please give me money... yeah right." says Feare.

An ordinance might be a deterrent for some people, knowing they could face consequences.

It also could mean no part four to this story.