5 arrested in Grand Prairie murder case

GRAND PRAIRIE - Five people have been arrested in Grand Prairie on murder charges after police say they started a house fire to cover up their crime.

Police arrested 25-year-old Elizabeth Delude, 40-year-old Claire Harrington, 34-year-old Clayton Miller, 33-year-old Christopher Cornell and 41-year-old Paul Rogers were arrested Friday. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, police began investigating the suspicious Grand Prairie house fire that happened back on April 10. Investigators were able to determine that a murder took place inside the home and the fire was used to destroy evidence.

Two days later, police in Erath County found a burned Chevy Tahoe with a body inside, it was believed to be the body of the victim in the Grand Prairie house fire.

The five suspects are being held in the Grand Prairie Jail. Police have not found a motive and the incident is still under investigation.