Dallas Mavericks celebrate Hispanic Heritage at Festival De Los Mavs event

DALLAS, TX-- The Dallas Mavericks took some time off the court to celebrate Hispanic heritage!

DFW families came out to Gilley's for a full day of fun. There were tons of games and activities, a meet and greet with Mav players, special performances from Mav dancers and even a concert with Billboard hit artist Luis Coronel.

"This is great for the community, for all the Latinos that are following us all year. So, here they get to meet us and you know, take a picture, sign autographs and get some good food and have some fun. I think it's super important to always do this and I think the Mavericks do a great job," Mavericks player J.J. Barea said.

Now that's a fiesta!