Community celebrates Earth Day at huge expo in Fair Park

DALLAS, TX-- Earth Day was April 22nd, but the world’s largest environmental expo, conference and film festival is making sure Dallas knows it’s more than just one day!

EarthX held it's annual celebration at Fair Park. The event was founded by Trammell S. Crow in 2011 and has grown from Earth Day Dallas to Earth Day Texas to EarthX.

"We're here to make sure, to ensure, that we're offering simple solutions to some of the problems that ultimately will have a big impact on the environment,"EarthX CEO, Steve Kornajcik said.