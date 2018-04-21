UT Arlington student radio DJs ditch digital for a day to play vinyl albums

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, TX-- UT Arlington's radio station took a step back in time on Saturday, ditching digital for vinyl.

It's all part of College Radio Day's annual Vinylthon.

"Vinylthon is raising awareness about the original music medium. That's all radio stations had back in the day to play and get the music out. It's making a comeback," said Lance Liguez, UTA Radio faculty adviser said.

The school already has a DJ who plays straight vinyl for two hours every Friday, but this is a much larger task. For a full 24 hours, student DJs kicked it old school in hopes of winning the Golden Slipmat Award from CRD.

"It's been an interesting learning experience for them. It's something different and they get to appreciate a little bit more about how things were done in radio of the past," Liguez said.

"For me personally, it's been really cool because, my dad used to listen to a lot of like vinyl records. So, I'm playing a lot of the stuff that he really liked to listen to. So, it's like I'm connecting with his music in more of like a physical way," student DJ Tonia Vu said.

"It's really cool when you drop the needle and the song starts playing. It's just a different feeling from when you're just pressing play".

The vinyl collection comes from a huge stash of classics from students and local businesses who donated albums for the day.