Helping a Hero: DPD officer suffers brain hemmorhage

DALLAS- As a cop most days are filled with dangerous moments, but one Dallas officer faced a different danger earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Joey Arvizu was boxing in preparation for a charity event. While sparring he suffered a brain hemorrhage that nearly cost him his life.

Joey is a husband and former marine and his family and friends are hopeful to see him be his jovial self once more.

Now the community has rallied around them, supporting Joey and his wife Cathy through a GoFundMe account.

In only 24 hours they have raise nearly $19,000 to help with Joey's recovery.

On Friday he even had a very special visitor, in the form of a therapy dog, where he is being cared for at Baylor Dallas.

For a man who has done so much to protect the community he serves, these donations are a true testimony to how many lives this officer touched.