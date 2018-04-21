Gene Simmons brings the tongues out in Frisco during fan event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO- Tongues were out in Frisco Saturday afternoon as KISS's Gene Simmons rolled into town to meet fans who paid $2000 to get their hands on his 'Vault Experience,' featuring a collection that contains 10 CD's worth of unreleased songs.

"We wanted to break the barrier of people who were unreachable, so we do a lot of pressing the flesh and go out there," Simmons said.

Simmons met with fans individually and even played a few acoustic tunes.

He's been touring the nation to deliver the exclusive collection of songs and photos, reminding fans that rock and roll legends never die.

"I want people to know me," Simmons said. "The good and the bad, all of it."