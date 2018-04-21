Family, friends celebrate life of Christina Morris at memorial service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEN -- More than three and a half years after she went missing in Plano and more than a month after her remains were finally found in Anna, Christina Morris was laid to rest on Saturday following a memorial service at First Baptist Church in Allen.

"I hope y'all feel her presence as we do," said Morris' mother, Jonni Hare. "I felt it the moment I walked in that church. And they weren't just sad tears, but they were happy tears because I know she's flying high and she's at peace, because she's with us."

Morris was 23-years-old when she disappeared on August 30, 2014, after being seen on surveillance video walking into a parking garage with acquaintance Enrique Arochi. Arochi has claimed he's innocent but was convicted of kidnapping her in 2016 and sentenced to life in prison, which he is currently appealing. More charges could be added now that Morris' fate is known, but at least for this day her family and friends wanted to focus on her life, not her death.

"This is a joyous day and it's also the saddest day, I can honestly say for myself," said Hare. "But I plan on celebrating her life today, and I just want to try to get through this. And I think I can."

"We're just really grateful for all the support that we've had, and for all the love people have shown for Christina," added Morris' stepmother, Anna Morris. "I know she returns it."