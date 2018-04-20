TxDOT forgiving more than $1 billion in late fees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Life in the fast lane just got a little easier for tollway drivers in Texas.

The Texas Department of Transportation is forgiving more than one billion dollars in unpaid late fees. This is all thanks to Texas Senate Bill 312, which Governor Greg Abbott signed last June and went into effect March 1.

The change affects drivers who had late fees between 2007 and March 1 of 2018. If tolls go unpaid, drivers will now be charged $4 per month in late fees instead of being charged by each transaction.

Late fees will be capped at $48 per year.