Survivor visits Dallas Holocaust Museum with story of daring escape

DALLAS -- It's been well over 70 years since the Holocaust happened, but there are still many survivor stories to tell. Simon Gronowski shared his this week at the Dallas Holocaust Museum.

The 86-year-old says he spent one day in the Holocaust when he was just a young boy.

"When I was cramped in the carriage car in April 1933," Gronowski remembered. "I didn't know that I was condemned to death and this train would lead to the place of my execution."

Gronowski was one of a few who made the great escape from the 20th deportation train going from Belgium to a Nazi concentration camp in Auschwitz. "The door was open and two or three people jumped before me," he told NewsFix.

Gronowski ended up making the daring jump, but it was the last time he'd see his mother and sister. "I understood that they would not come back," he added.