ARLINGTON - The wait is over! Mark your calendars because we finally know who the Cowboys will be facing off against this year.

The NFL just released the 2018 regular season schedule.

The regular season starts off with the Cowboys playing the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 9th.

For all you fans trying to go to that first game, bad news, you can't.

That game will be played at Charlotte.

