Irving Bitcoin machine robbers caught on camera

IRVING - Take a look at this surveillance video above. Police in Irving are looking for the two suspects you see there. They broke into a Bitcoin machine at a Chevron gas station in the 7200 block of N. MacArthur Boulevard on March 22.

They sprayed the clerk in the face with bear spray; you can see the clerk rubbing his eyes. In the far left of the frame, you see one of the suspects tugging at the machine. They were able to get away with cases of money from that Bitcoin machine. Detectives believe the pair may be responsible for other Bitcoin machine robberies in the DFW area.

If you recognize these men, contact the Irving police by phone at 972-273-1010 or email at ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.