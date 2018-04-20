Granny caught: Woman accused of murdering two caught in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX -- She is known as the Grandma on the run, but her luck has run out. 56-year-old Lois Riess, who was wanted for the murders of her husband in Minnesota and a doppelganger in Florida has finally been arrested on South Padre Island.

Police received a tip from someone who spotted this alleged killer grandma at a restaurant, and 25 minutes later she was in handcuffs.

“Authorities in the area received a tipster call from a witness that indicated that they believe there was a lady that fit the description of the wanted subject, Lois,” said Chief Randy Smith of the South Padre Island Police Department. “Officers arrived to the location on the island and then they were able to confirm that it was the true identity of the fugitive.”

Reiss, who had been on the run since March, will remain in custody in South Padre before being moved to either Minnesota or Florida to face charges of murder, grand theft auto, grand theft, and criminal use of personal identification. And you thought grandmas were only good for knitting and baking.