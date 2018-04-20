Former President Bush honors Bono in Dallas, shares poignant Barbara Bush moment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Former President George W. Bush held a leadership forum in Dallas Thursday, giving U2's Bono the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership.

The award was in recognition of Bono's humanitarian work against poverty and preventable diseases such as HIV/AIDS. The former president and the rock star took a moment to sit and talk about George W. Bush's late mother, Barbara.

"Coming here at this time, with loss of your mum, I can feel her spirit in this," Bono said. "People have been passing stories and photographs around and my favorite one -- I still actually have it here -- is a picture of your mum in 1989, when the stigma of HIV/AIDS was at its heighth, really, and she's hugging this baby. And this man said, 'Well, you're hugging the child, but would you hug an adult?' you know, sufferer. And she did."

Bono praised Bush, Congress, and American taxpayers for progress made in the fight against AIDS in vulnerable populations.