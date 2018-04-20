Class Act: Trinity Christian Academy seventh grader is a competitive ballroom dancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADDISON, TX — Hannah Buford has taken all the right steps to go after her dreams and give back to the world, and it’s what makes her our Class Act of the Week.

Hannah is in the seventh grade at Trinity Christian Academy and already a top flight competitive ballroom dancer.

“I took a lot of various different types of dance for eleven years,” Hannah explained. “And then I started watching Dancing With The Stars, and I wanted to be on that show, I wanted to be like them.”

She’s also a member of the Girl Scouts and shares a very special connection with her troop.

“All the girls in my Girl Scout troop are adopted from China like I am,” Hannah said. “So we all kind of have that special bond with us and we’ve all been doing it since Kindergarten so some of my best friends are there. And we all participate in the Dragon Boat races in May and that’s always really fun.”

And as part of the Girl Scouts she launched a unique project called “Sew Some Love.”

“For my Girl Scout Silver Award, me and my friend Carly Carberry, we decided to sew dresses out of pillow cases or fabric for children in orphanages from all over the world and also in China,” she said. “And we are also trying to have as many personal deliveries like people bringing them overseas personally to show these girls that we love and care about them.”

So whether she’s taking a spin on the dance floor or spinning a sewing machine, Hannah is making all the right moves.

