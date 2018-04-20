Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos talks business in Dallas at SMU

DALLAS, TX– Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos was in Dallas on Friday and we hope it’s not his last time stopping through.

He was the featured speaker at the closing conversation of the George W. Bush Presidential Center’s Forum on Leadership. The three day event is a celebration of the 5th anniversary of the Presidential Library and Museum on SMU’s campus.

It’s a treat to have Bezos here to give his expertise on entrepreneurship. After all, he is the richest man on earth with a net worth of $112 billion.

It’s also no secret that Amazon is at the top in the retail industry. Especially, after Bezos recently announced there’s now 100 million Prime members.

His success in business wasn’t all that he talked about. He also gave the audience insight into his inspiration behind his aerospace company, blue origin.

“This planet is a gem and the more you travel around the more you see just how incredible it is. I’m not just talking about the civilization we’ve built or the urban cities that we have… all of these amazing things. So, we need to protect it,” Bezos said.

That’s cool! But, we really want to know if he’s going to pick Dallas to be amazon’s second headquarters?

Mr. Bezos, we’ll be waiting.