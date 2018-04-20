A Hemp House is coming to the DFW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Right now it looks like a bunch of grass, but soon this will all be different kind of green.

"I guess if it's legal to smoke the stuff, we can build a house with it," says Greg Flavall, a Hempcrete expert.

That's right, these guys are building their first Hemp House in North Texas, and it's going to be right here in Dallas!

"This is a renewable crop," Flavall said. "In 120 days we can grow enough material for 2-and-a-half acres to insulate the average sized american home."

They're expected to break ground in two to three months. Willie Nelson, are you looking for another house?!