Houston blogger goes viral for home acne cure

HOUSTON - One Houston Instagram user has the ultimate transformation post.

Twenty-one-year-old Keirgan Pike battled with acne for years.

Pike is a fitness blogger who recently shared her acne transformation with over 60,000 of her Instagram followers.

In the post she says, "I know what it feels like to be ashamed of your own skin. I started breaking out before all of my friends in middle school, and kept at it long after most of them stopped. I've taken accutane twice, every antibiotic, every topical, diet change-- you name it, I`ve tried it."

Pike says she's been on a 9 month journey with her skin and has shed a lot of tears because of it.

Now she's sharing her secret on how to get clear skin.

She recommends the usual things you hear about having healthier skin such as stop picking at your face, change up your diet, moisturize, don't over exfoliate, and stop wearing heavy makeup to the gym.

On top of those rememdies, she uses prescriptions Retin-a and 50mg Spironolcatone E.D. but says she's working towards an all natural routine.

Of course, her overall message, if you treat your body right and keep it simple, your skin will repay you.