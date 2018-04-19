Fort Worth teen fights off man’s attempt to abduct her while on her way to school bus

FORT WORTH – A student of International Newcomer Academy was physically assaulted while a man tried to abduct her in a Fort Worth neighborhood on her way to her school bus.

The teen walked onto the school bus with cuts and bruises Thursday morning after escaping the attempted abduction before 7 am. The bus driver called 911 shortly after and the student was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center to treat her wounds.

According to the Fort Worth Telegram, the student was walking to the school bus when a man approached her asking for help, then attacked her.

Luckily, she was able to fight him off. The suspect fled the scene.