Dallas elementary school gets robot to help connect with autistic students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - There's a new kid at Tom Gooch Elementary, and he's here to have some fun!

"Milo, our robot, was actually gifted to us by RoboKind," said principal Kim Ashmore. "It truly is designed specifically for the students with autism."

Milo was created by the Dallas-based company, and he's all about helping children on the spectrum enhance social and language skills.

"He runs through greetings, he runs through reading emotions," said special needs teacher Carol Henderson. "He helps them understand their coping mechanisms."

There are more than 30 students at the elementary school who have autism, and teachers say they're already seeing positive results students after spending time with Milo.

"Teachers are telling me, 'I'm noticing a difference in the classroom," Henderson said. "The spectrum is so wide, and he's grabbing their attention."