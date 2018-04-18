The Real Thing? Will leftover onions poison you?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a social media post that has parents everywhere questioning how they use leftovers:

"Dangerous! Please remember it is dangerous to cut an onion and try to use it to cook next day, it becomes highly poisonous even for a single night!."

The post from Healthy Synonym tells you to "share with everyone!" and it *has* been shared nearly 200,000 times.

The problem is it's not true.

Let's check it out with the onion experts at the National Onion Association.

On their "Myths about Onion" page, they say, "After being cut, onions can be stored in the refrigerator in a sealed container for up to 7 days."

And they're well aware of the poisonous post. They say it's been going around since 2008!

So should you trust any information from "healthy synonym?" Well, the onion post is full of bad grammar and awkward wording. That's usually a sign of trouble.

Their website's only been around a few months and it's registered in Macedonia--which is ground zero for fake news sites.

Is there a story on your social media feed that seems suspicious? Tell us about it on our Facebook page so we can check it out.