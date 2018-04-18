Ruff Life: Help this lil mama find her fur-ever home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- This mama's had a tough time.

"Willa was a stray dog, and she lived on the streets for a while," said Krystal Morris from Dallas Pets Alive!. "She had a litter of puppies under a house, and a Good Samaritan brought her to Dallas Animal Services, along with her puppies."

Dallas Pets Alive! scooped them up from the shelter and, after a lot tender love and care, Willa and her puppies were fostered, and they're out here living their best lives!

"Willa is one of the sweetest pups you'll ever meet," Morris said. "Even though she's had a rough life, she still manages to see the good in the world."

She's good with kids, other dogs, cats -- you name it! Willa just wants a little attention and some love!

"Willa's perfect home would be a laid back household with lots of couch room for cuddles and watching TV," Morris said. "All of Willa's puppies have been adopted, and we think that now it's Willa's chance to find her forever home. "

So what's the move? Willa you take her home?