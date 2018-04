Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WACO, TX -- It has been 25 years since the 51 day siege at Mount Carmel ended in a deadly fire. Shortly after the blaze, the building that once stood there, where the Branch Davidians lived, was torn down. Today, that plot of land is almost unrecognizable. Take a look for yourself as we take an aerial tour of how the place has changed in decades that followed the deadly standoff that took the lives of four ATF agents and over 70 Branch Davidians.