Missy Bevers murder case in Midlothian still open two years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN -- It's been two years since Missy Bevers was found murdered at Creekside Church in Midlothian, and police aren't stopping until they can close the case and find Missy's murderer.

"If this takes another month, year, or decade we'll keep working on this case no matter what it takes," Midlothian Asst. Chief Kevin Johnson said last year, and it still holds true.

Two years later, they have a new detective on the case who will hopefully find answers to so many unanswered questions.

For now, the hunt is still on for the man, or woman, behind the mask.

Let's just hope it doesn't take another couple years to solve this case so the community, and Missy's family can get some closure.