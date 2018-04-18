Irving’s Barbara Bush Middle School students honor their building’s namesake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING -- Students at Barbara Bush Middle School in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District admit they previously knew little to nothing about the person whose name is on the building. But as the former first lady returned to the news recently due to her declining health, they started to learn.

Following her passing on Tuesday, they wrote letters of appreciation and notes on paper flowers to send to her funeral service, thanking her for her philanthropic efforts which included promoting literacy and providing books to schools in need of them.

"I would like to thank you, Mrs. Bush," wrote student Areen Bhayani, "for making millions of kids blossom into a beautiful flower through your love for literacy."

Student Hayaat Mirza personalized her note writing, "I've read over 100 books in my life. In other words, my life has become 100 times better."

"Mrs. Bush, you were a great help to our country," added student Taylor Kelsey. "Even though you were very busy you took time out of your day to help others. I thank you for that."

"You've helped me as well as all the kids in Texas in a way that we wouldn't realize until now," noted student Mohtashin Syad.

Meanwhile, flowers are being left outside the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas in honor of the Bush matriarch. Inside, admirers are filling up two guest books placed in front of a memorial poster.

"She didn't follow the protocol of other presidents' wives... 'They've got to color their hair, they've got to wear the proper outfits,'" remarked museum visitor Douglas Bell. "She was herself regardless of what people thought, and I think that's what she's going to be remembered [for]."