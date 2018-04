We've received requests for the video files from the house explosion on 4/7. Here's a brief video clip from Officer Hiser's dash cam footage that we are able to release. We are thankful that the victims are stable & expected to recover. Our hearts go out to them & their family. pic.twitter.com/k7LCOrOtLn — Hurst PD (@HurstPoliceDept) April 18, 2018

HURST — Police have released new body cam video of the fiery aftermath of a home explosion in Hurst after a car crashed into a home and hit a gas line.

The accident happened back on April 7, when the driver lost control of his car. Three people were inside the home when the car came crashing through.

Police say all three family members are expected to recover.

We’ll consider that a win for a situation that could have been much worse.