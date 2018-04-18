Dallas police investigating whether R. Kelly ‘intentionally’ gave woman STD

DALLAS — There’s been another allegation made against the embattled R&B singer R. Kelly. This time, from a Dallas woman who claims Kelly intentionally gave her an STD.

“He saw her because she was young and impressionable and he can take advantage of her, said the woman’s lawyer, Lee Merrit. “It wasn’t just sex, he saw to excerpt psychological dominance over her using a serious of tactics that he has honed over two decades as a seasoned predator.”

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says this all happened over the span of eleven months shortly after she met the singer, last year.

For his part, R. Kelly is denying these new allegations, which are just the latest in a long line of accusations brought against him including having a sex cult, being in relationships with underage teenagers, and abusing women.

The Dallas Police Department is conducting an investigating based on the woman’s claims. Whether they’re true or not, there’s no doubt the storm R. Kelly finds himself in ain’t over yet.