DALLAS - The Mavs season may be over, but the giving continues.

And that's just what Mavs guard Wesley Matthews is doing for preschoolers at Mi Escuelita in Dallas.

"This is awesome," Matthews said. "It brings equipment and the Mavs Foundation, the Pro Players Foundation band together to put this thing on and give some bikes to some kids that in times right now desperately need to be able to be kids."