Dallas Love Field introduces robots to baggage-screening system

DALLAS -- Despite Hollywood always warning us about robots taking over the world, we keep on building 'em, and Dallas Love Field Airport is using them to help with screening the millions of checked bags and suitcases that pass through.

Love Field started using the system in November, and an official estimates the project is about 80 percent complete, with only additional inspection stations to be added. In addition to upgrades that better-target which bags need physical inspection and which items within the bags need to be examined, the system uses Mobile Inspection Tables, or MITs, which are robots that automatically deliver the bags to a TSA inspection station and then back to the luggage line without workers needing to lift or move the baggage, and that's a sweet relief for them because you know you've gone over the weight limit on occasion!

Officials say the screening process is now more efficient. Plus, it's just plain cool to see robots wheeling around.

"Kind of feels like you've got R2-D2 around when you hear the beeps and see it moving," says Chris Perry, Love Field's communications manager.

Love Field is the fourth U.S. airport to use the MIT system, joining airports in Detroit, Cleveland, and Orlando--which is currently installing it, but is the first to use the system for checking all checked baggage.