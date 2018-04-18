Cowboys prep community events for NFL Draft week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, TX — We’re just eight days away from the NFL Draft taking over AT&T Stadium. But, don’t worry if you didn’t score tickets to be inside the stadium for the draft. There’s still a whole lot going on outside at the NFL Draft Experience, and it’s all free!

“There are free events all three days for kids and families to be a part of the excitement that’s coming to Arlington and AT&T Stadium,” said Cowboys executive director of community relations Emily Robbins.

But, the action isn’t just at AT&T Stadium. It’s all over North Texas with the Cowboys and the NFL launching a set of community projects from NFL Play 60 to student art competitions, a special legacy project groundbreaking at Mayfield Workman Junior High in Arlington, and a special collaboration with Homes for our Troops to build a home for a wounded vet in Afghanistan.

“To give the local effort and the kids and everyone we collaborate with an opportunity to be elevated onto a national stage and present all the hard work that everyone’s participated in all year round is really extra special,” Robbins said. “We’re really excited.”

Yeah, having the Draft in town brings a lot more with it than just reading out player’s names for three hours. Of course, Cowboys fans just hope it brings somebody to fill the hole Dez just left.